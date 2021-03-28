FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Issued By Truist Securiti

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SailPoint Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,029.97 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

