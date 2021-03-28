H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.