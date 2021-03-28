Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNMRF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Snam stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

