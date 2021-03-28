ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

