Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.