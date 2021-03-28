Jefferies Financial Group Comments on At Home Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE HOME opened at $28.42 on Friday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.