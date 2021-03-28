Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
