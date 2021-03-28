Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.