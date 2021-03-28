Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

