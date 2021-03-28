Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Head to Head Review

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 3.02 $240.00 million $6.93 10.94 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.46 $70.59 million $8.97 1.58

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 4 23 1 2.89 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $71.85, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.73%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06% Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Penn Virginia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

