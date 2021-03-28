Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €47.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

