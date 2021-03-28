Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.46 ($89.95).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.31. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.