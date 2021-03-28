E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

E.On stock opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.09. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

