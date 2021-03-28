E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

E.On stock opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.09. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.