AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AAR in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 48.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

