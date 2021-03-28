Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

