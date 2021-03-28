Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $59.27

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $57.36. Hexcel shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 3,168 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

