PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up to $16.64

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $17.78. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $22,032,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

