Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.30. Funko shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 4,698 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.
The stock has a market capitalization of $969.87 million, a P/E ratio of -72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
