Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.30. Funko shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 4,698 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.87 million, a P/E ratio of -72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

