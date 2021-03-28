Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.20 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

ETR:DRI opened at €24.69 ($29.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.10. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

