Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 3%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.27. 26,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 265,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, Cormark raised Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The company has a market cap of C$490.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

