Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €18.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encavis AG (CAP.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.40 ($20.47).

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

