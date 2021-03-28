National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MMX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

