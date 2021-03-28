Edwards Lifesciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,777 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,383,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 136,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

