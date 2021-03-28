ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,826 call options.

Shares of UDOW opened at $128.85 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

