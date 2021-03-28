Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €77.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.74 ($84.40).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.91.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

