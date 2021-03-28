FY2021 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Neogen stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $89.32.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,640 shares of company stock worth $6,151,193. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Neogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

