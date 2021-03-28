Aramark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,864 call options on the company. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 1,049 call options.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

ARMK stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

