VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

