Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

