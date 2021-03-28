Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

