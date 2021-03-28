TheStreet Lowers Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Air T has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

