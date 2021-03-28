ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.