Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.