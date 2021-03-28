Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

