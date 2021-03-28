MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
MDVL opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.