MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

MDVL opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,355.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

