CohBar (CWBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.36 on Friday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

