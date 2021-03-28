Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

