William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $130.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.