J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $165.21 and last traded at $165.19, with a volume of 3724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.42.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

