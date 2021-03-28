Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 7,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 112,875 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $28.75.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,176,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,323,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

