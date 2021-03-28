FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Approximately 655,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,645 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $40.30.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its position in FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

