Yalla Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group’s (NYSE:YALA) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $20.94 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

