Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:PLTR) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. After the end of Palantir Technologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

