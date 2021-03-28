Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.60 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

