Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) to Raise $352 Million in IPO

Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) expects to raise $352 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 23,500,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Kaltura, Inc. generated $120.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $58.8 million. Kaltura, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. were co-managers.

Kaltura, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to power any video experience, for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products including Video Portal, Town Halls, Video Messaging, Webinars, Virtual Events and Meetings. We also offer specialized industry solutions, including LMS Video (Learning Management System), Lecture Capture and Virtual Classroom for educational institutions, as well as a TV Solution for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of live, real-time, and on-demand Media Services consisting of Application Programming Interfaces (“APIs”), Software Development Kits (“SDKs”), and Experience Components, as well as our Video and TV Content Management Systems. Our Media Services are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Our Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands across all industries, reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. With our flexible offerings, customers can experience the benefits of video across a wide range of use cases, while customizing their deployments to meet their individual, dynamic needs. Video is everywhere. It has become a driving force for online interactions and engagement, and has revolutionized how we communicate, work, learn, and entertain. According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index, 82% of the world’s internet protocol (“IP”) traffic will be IP video by 2022. “.

Kaltura, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 584 employees. The company is located at 250 Park Avenue South 10th Floor New York, New York 10003 and can be reached via phone at (646) 290-5445.

