Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

