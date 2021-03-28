Auddia Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia’s (NASDAQ:AUUD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Auddia had issued 3,991,818 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $16,486,208 based on an initial share price of $4.13. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Auddia Company Profile

There is no company description available for Clip Interactive LLC.

