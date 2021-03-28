UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 264.4% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a growth of 264.4% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

