Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INH. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get INDUS alerts:

INH opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.35. INDUS has a 52-week low of €21.35 ($25.12) and a 52-week high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.44 million and a PE ratio of -36.27.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.