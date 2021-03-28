BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

