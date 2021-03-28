Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.38 ($9.86).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €8.48 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.20 and a 200-day moving average of €7.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.